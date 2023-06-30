Semi-truck driver killed in Gratiot County crash

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A semi-truck driver from Philadelphia died Thursday after a crash with another truck south of Breckenridge.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Bardybek Sultanov of Philadelphia was driving a semi-truck east on Lincoln Road and ran a stop sign at Wisner Road in Emerson Township around 11:25 a.m.
Investigators say a Wheeler Township man driving another semi-truck south on Wisner Road slammed into Sultanov's truck.
Sultanov was pronounced dead of his injuries. The Wheeler Township man and his passenger did not report any injuries from the crash.
Authorities closed the rural intersection for more than eight hours while they conducted an investigation and cleared the wreckage. Investigators say everyone involved was wearing seat belts and neither driver was intoxicated.