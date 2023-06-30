 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Semi-truck driver killed in Gratiot County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office

Gratiot County Sheriff's Office

 Jeltema, Ryan J.

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A semi-truck driver from Philadelphia died Thursday after a crash with another truck south of Breckenridge.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Bardybek Sultanov of Philadelphia was driving a semi-truck east on Lincoln Road and ran a stop sign at Wisner Road in Emerson Township around 11:25 a.m.

Investigators say a Wheeler Township man driving another semi-truck south on Wisner Road slammed into Sultanov's truck. 

Sultanov was pronounced dead of his injuries. The Wheeler Township man and his passenger did not report any injuries from the crash.

Authorities closed the rural intersection for more than eight hours while they conducted an investigation and cleared the wreckage. Investigators say everyone involved was wearing seat belts and neither driver was intoxicated.

