Semi-truck fire closes eastbound I-69 in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The eastbound lanes of I-69 were closed for part of Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire in Shiawassee County.
The fire was reported just before noon on I-69 just east of the Woodbury Road interchange, which is located in the western part of Shiawassee County.
Photos and videos from the scene show the truck was engulfed in flames with a plume of thick, black smoke rising high into the sky. The fire extended onto the freeway shoulder moving toward Lansing Road.
The fire apparently didn't cause significant damage to the trailer, however.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says both eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed while fire crews extinguished the flames and cleared the wreckage.
Michigan State Police say the fire caused a significant diesel fuel spill, which led to a lengthy cleanup. Eastbound I-69 remained closed at Woodbury Road at 3:30 p.m.