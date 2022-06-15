Seniors beat the heat together at Hasselbring Senior Center

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) - Senior citizens in Flint's first district are beating the heat together during the heat wave.
The Hasselbring Senior Center doubles as a cooling center for seniors during the summer.
A busy pool table and active computer class show that A/C's not the only attraction for seniors at Hasselbring. In fact, many say they have their own units!
But as volunteer Brenda Harris said, she feels she's spent enough time at home.
"Sitting in that house for two and a half years, it did something to me. It got me thinking 'I gotta get outta here! I can't continue to sit here and entertain myself,'" she explained.
That's a sentiment shared by many at the center.
"You can stay home. But then you're stuck inside. You can't go outside. This way, I can come and, you know, socialize with the people here and have something to do when it's hot," added visitor Jearlene Farmer.
One man, Roy Chambry, said he could stay home, but he misses his billiard buddies.
"I do have A/C. But I haven't been by in three, four weeks. About a month or so. And I had nobody to beat up on, so I thought I'd come try my luck today," he said.
Another guest, William Whitaker, said he's thankful for the center in the summer because not everyone has air conditioning.
"It's important that they have some place to go. Because strokes and passing out? That's not sufficient," Whitaker said.
Director Beverly Lewis said that three or four people they don't normally see came in this Wednesday afternoon to cool off.
Hasselbring will continue acting as a cooling center for seniors over the summer during business hours.