Sensory friendly Santa visiting Easterseals in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa Claus is coming to town -- and that means visits from all the boys and girls who have been waiting to share their Christmas lists.
It's an experience most children enjoy. But it can be overwhelming for children with autism, who have to deal with flashing lights, long lines and loud noises.
Santa is offering a special sensory friendly opportunity to experience this holiday tradition at the Easterseals in Flint from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The event is free and all children are welcome to attend.
Visiting Santa hasn't always been magical for Zeke Brott. His mother Sarah's pictures show how hesitant he's been to meet the big guy in the red suit.
"It's been scary for him," she said.
Something so many of people take for granted this time of year can be elusive and stressful for families of children with autism.
"In the past when we tried to see Santa, (he would) flop on the ground. It's a strange person," Sarah said. "He's even tried to run away."
This year, Zeke will have a chance to meet Santa in a sensory friendly and familiar environment at the Easterseals in Flint. There are no bright lights or big rush.
One of old saint nick's best helpers will be on hand to help. He knows Sign Language and how to interact with children who have autism. He will do his best to respond to the Christmas wishes of all boys and girls.
Zeke has a train set on his Christmas wish list. But Sarah said the true gift will be having her son share something so simple -- a special moment with Santa this Christmas.
"To see him give a hug or this year be brave enough to tell him what he wants," she said.