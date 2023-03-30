Serenity House promotes a safe space to heal with new Flint location

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There's a new place for people in mid-Michigan to go to heal and recover from addiction.
The Serenity House is a non-profit organization and has opened a brand new location in Flint.
Serenity House's goal is to advocate for people who're recovering from substance abuse, codependency or trauma, and all through a holistic approach.
"I struggled with a lot of mental health in and out of hospitals and rehabs," said Serenity House recovery coach Kimberly Zingler. "I've relapsed, I've given it many tries in the past, and I think I've finally found my way and what makes me happy."
Recovery coach Kimberly Zingler has a recovery journey of her own as she is now 18 months clean from drugs and alcohol and on her journey, she has found purpose at Serenity House.
"What I could never find in the past is what makes me happy," she said. "And what makes me happy is healing and helping others to heal."
For those suffering from Flint's opioid crisis - Serenity House also offers a 24/7 available Narcan supply outside of the facility.
"We support harm reduction so we have the box out there because we don't want to shame people for their addiction," Zingler said. "We want them to feel like they have options so the Narcan is there unlocked and for anyone to take as many as they need."
With the move to its new location on 1019 Church St. in Flint, Serenity House is expanding its programs promoting high vibrational programs like yoga, acupuncture, group sessions, and much more.
"There aren't very many places like this in Flint," said Zingler. "You can't find places where you can go get reiki, acupuncture, listen to crystal bowls. That's why it is so important to spread the word of healing through different ways to recovery."
Serenity House's drop-in hours are Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday