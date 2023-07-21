Seven train cars derail in Kawkawlin, but no injuries or spills

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries and no hazardous spills were reported following a train derailment in Kawkawlin Township on Friday afternoon, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Around 1 p.m., seven cars on the train derailed at the corner of Russell Road and Old Kawkawlin Road. The sheriff's office adds that the train was operated by the Lake State Rail Company. The train was pulling 61 cars, 56 of them were empty.
One of the cars was empty while the other was hauling lumber.
Investigators say Russell Road will be closed for some time as the rail cars get removed from the area.
No word on what caused the train to derail. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC12 for further updates.