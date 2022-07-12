Several fires in Carman-Ainsworth High School cancel summer classes

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Summer school classes are canceled Tuesday after fire crews responded to flames at Carman-Ainsworth High School.
Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief Mark Rowley said the building's fire suppression system contained the flames before fire crews arrived around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters found small fires in several parts of the school. An additional fire was located outside the school in a grassy area.
The Flint Township Fire Department received assistance from Swartz Creek and Flushing fire crews. No injuries were reported from the fire and crews on the scene could not say how badly the school was damaged.
Firefighters went through each classroom to make sure the fire was out. An investigation into what caused the fire will continue.