Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued across Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas across Mid-Michigan until 7 p.m.
Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Washtenaw, Livingston, Monroe, Saginaw, St. Clair, Bay, Lenawee, Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Sanilac and Huron counties are included in the new watch.
A watch was issued for Gratiot and Isabella Counties earlier Wednesday morning. That is scheduled to expire at 4 p.m.
Wednesday has been designated as a StormTracker 12 Alert Day for the chance of severe storms.
