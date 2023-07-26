 Skip to main content
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued across Mid-Michigan

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 7-26-23

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas across Mid-Michigan until 7 p.m.

Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Washtenaw, Livingston, Monroe, Saginaw, St. Clair, Bay, Lenawee, Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Sanilac and Huron counties are included in the new watch.

A watch was issued for Gratiot and Isabella Counties earlier Wednesday morning. That is scheduled to expire at 4 p.m.

Wednesday has been designated as a StormTracker 12 Alert Day for the chance of severe storms.

Stay tuned to ABC 12 for the latest weather information.

