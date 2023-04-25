Sex assault charges dropped against Flint law enforcement officials

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Criminal sexual conduct charges have been dropped against a Flint police officer and former Genesee County Jail corrections officer.

Court records show the charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against 26-year-old Caleb Tierney and 25-year-old Cameron Zayler were dropped on Monday.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton could not provide a specific reason for why the charges were dropped.

"Criminal cases are constantly changing from when we file charges right up through the trial," Leyton said in a statement Tuesday. "Prosecutors must react to the changes in the case and make decisions in the interest of justice and fairness."

Tierney was a Flint police officer and Zayler was a corrections officer at the Genesee County Jail when charges against them were announced in February 2022. Zayler left his jail position around the time that the charges were filed.

Tierney was placed on unpaid administrative leave from the Flint Police Department in February 2022. It was unclear whether he remained with the department on Tuesday.

The allegations against them stem from an incident at Tierney's residence on Aldrich Street in Linden in December 2021. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman both claimed they were sexually assaulted.

At the time, Leyton said both women -- one of whom knew Tierney from a fitness gym -- went to the residence willingly and may have consumed alcohol. Tierney and Zayler were accused of sexually assaulting the women while they were intoxicated.

With all charges dropped against Tierney and Zayler, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Celeste Bell closed the cases against them on Monday. It was not clear whether the charges could be refiled later if new evidence comes forth.