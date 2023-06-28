Sexual education books to be discussed at Caro Library

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - There is an effort underway at the Caro Area District Library to remove the book "Gender Queer: A Memoir," over its LGBTQ+ themes.

The director at the library has said that the book will stay.

Concerned citizens are expected to discuss moving or removing sex education books. Particularly the books that include drawings and explanations of naked people, genitals and intercourse in the children and teen sections.

The library board meeting scheduled in June was canceled because the number of people who came out exceeded the fire code.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 10.