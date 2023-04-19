Shiawassee County dispatchers plagued by dozens of 911 hang-up calls

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County Central Dispatch has been receiving an alarming number of 911 hang-up calls.
Just this month, the dispatch center reported more than 300 accidental 911 dials, which equals about 19 per day on average.
Dispatch officials said on Facebook that each of those calls ties up a dispatcher, who has to attempt to make contact with the caller and make sure everything is OK.
Shiawassee County Central Dispatch urges the public to take a look at their phones and turn off automatic dialing features. They also ask parents to teach children about the seriousness of dialing 911.
Parents also are asked to avoid giving children a deactivated cell phone unless the battery is removed. Phones can still make 911 calls even if they no longer are in regular use.