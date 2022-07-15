Shiawassee County sheriff faces criticism for State House campaign ad

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole is facing controversy over the latest TV advertisement supporting his campaign for state representative.
BeGole is running as a Republican for the new 71st State House district, which covers most of Shiawassee County, along with parts of Saginaw and Genesee counties.
That campaign ad, which is paid for by the Citizens for Energizing Michigan's Economy, tells interested voters to call the sheriff. The phone number listed is the number for the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office.
Community members expressed outrage at Thursday evening's Board of Commissioners meeting, saying the ad is disrupting non-emergency dispatch calls.
"We as taxpayers pay for dispatchers to answer 911 phone calls, take non-emergency complaints, and here we've got a sheriff using the Sheriff's Office for his personal campaign," said resident Anthony Karhoff. "It's very poor taste, again in this county."
He said commissioners should take action to remove the ad. But commissioners say that's not their jurisdiction -- and one commissioner said Karhoff's claims are false.
"They're not answering any phone calls for Sheriff BeGole," Commissioner Cindy Garber said. "And to sit here and listen to people in public comment, they have no clue, no clue. All that stuff is a bunch of garbage."
Commissioners say the ad is independent and not directly connected to BeGole. He could not be reached for comment about the ad Thursday evening.
BeGole is running against farmer and teacher Bob Carlin, Army veteran Kevin Rathbun and small business owner Ali Williston for the Republican nomination in the 71st District State House race.
The winner on Aug. 2 will move on to the Nov. 8 general election against Mark Zacharda, who is co-vice chairman of the Shiawassee County Democratic Party and the only candidate from his party to seek the nomination.