Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity raises walls on new build in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday was one of many days for Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity to fulfill their mission as they kicked off a new build in the city of Owosso.
Employees and volunteers labored in the sun to kick off the build of a nearly 1,250 square foot house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Brian and Tina Wilhelm, homeowners of the build, were grateful to see a village come out.
"Neighbors, people we don't know, friends and family. But that's what habitat for humanity is about, a community. Building a community," said Brian Wilhelm.
Carmen Mora, executive director of Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity, said this build is a longtime coming.
"Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity has been in existence since 1989, but we haven't been able to build new houses in a while," said Mora.
The most unique part of this house is it's being built energy efficient with above code insulation in the walls and attic. That cuts down costs for homeowners.
"So we're building one house right now, two more will get started in the fall, three more the following spring," Mora said. "It's just the beginning. We intend to be building year-around."
Tina Wilhelm, a pre-school teacher, already has plans to bring her little friends along to make her house feel like no other place than home.
"They're going to come have lunch with me one of these days and help paint one of my rooms in there. They're learning how a house is built in class, as well as, watching it here," she said.
Mora insists the fruits of labor will be well worth it with a community who intends to serve.
"These homes do not build themselves. We need you to come out and do that," said Mora.
The house is scheduled to be complete by the end of July. Click here to find volunteer information.