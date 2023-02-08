 Skip to main content
Six-vehicle crash leaves one person dead on U.S. 10

One person in a Hummer died in a six-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 near I-75 in Bay County's Monitor Township.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 in Bay County.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on the U.S. 10 overpass near I-75 in Monitor Township. Michigan State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved.

A person died in the crash and several other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not release information about how the crash happened Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police will continue looking into the cause.

