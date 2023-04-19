 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Slotkin advances $12.5 million request for new Owosso public safety building

  • 0
Owosso public safety building

Owosso hopes to replace its police and fire department headquarters with a $12.5 million request to Congress.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is including a $12.5 million funding request to build a new Owosso Public Safety headquarters among a list of projects for her district.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is including a $12.5 million funding request to build a new Owosso Public Safety headquarters among a list of projects for her district.

The proposed building would house Owosso's police and fire departments.

The current public safety building was constructed in 1968. Slotkin says the building has "serious problems" that put the community and first responders at risk.

Slotkin also included a $1 million request to upgrade a park in Durand. The project would include new ADA-compliant sidewalks, new parking spaces, a bathroom building renovation and new play equipment.

Both requests are among 15 that Slotkin can put forth in Congress. They still have to go through the normal legislative process before any money is awarded to either project.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you