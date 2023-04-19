Slotkin advances $12.5 million request for new Owosso public safety building

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is including a $12.5 million funding request to build a new Owosso Public Safety headquarters among a list of projects for her district.
The proposed building would house Owosso's police and fire departments.
The current public safety building was constructed in 1968. Slotkin says the building has "serious problems" that put the community and first responders at risk.
Slotkin also included a $1 million request to upgrade a park in Durand. The project would include new ADA-compliant sidewalks, new parking spaces, a bathroom building renovation and new play equipment.
Both requests are among 15 that Slotkin can put forth in Congress. They still have to go through the normal legislative process before any money is awarded to either project.