Small plane lands on railroad tracks near Bishop airport

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported after a small airplane came to a stop on railroad tracks near Bishop International Airport on Thursday morning.
The Piper PA-28 landed on the tracks west of the airfield near the Linden Road train overpass around 9:05 a.m. after experiencing engine trouble, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Bishop airport spokeswoman Autumn MacClaren said the pilot, who was flying alone, is OK and nobody was injured in the incident.
Railroad traffic was halted near the airport while crews investigated the scene and worked to remove the airplane.
Bishop airport police, Michigan State Police and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of investigating what caused the engine malfunction.
The airplane involved, which was manufactured in 1995, is registered to Ann Arbor Flyers Inc. of Washtenaw County.