...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the into
the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow
accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning
commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

Bands of higher intensity snowfall will push through the area
over the next several hours. Snowfall rates may exceed a half
inch per hour at times, resulting in additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 2 inches through 2 PM with locally higher amounts
possible. Motorists should be prepared for variable road
conditions as temperatures hold between 32 and 34 degrees, with
snow covered and slick conditions worsening on untreated roadways.
Visibility may be reduced to a half mile or less at times. Slow
down and use caution if traveling this afternoon.

Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow in Genesee County

Snow in Flushing Township in Genesee County.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall.

The cancellations came on a Storm Tracker 12 Weather Alert Day.

There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. 

Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint and Davison schools. 

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer, and Livingston counties. Drivers were told to expect slippery road conditions on morning and evening commutes.

The advisory said the area would see 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, with the heaviest expected between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

