Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer.
Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman.
Employees opted to move away from Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance. That upcoming change will leave some retirees on Blue Cross Blue Shield and active employees on other plans, including HAP.
However, Freeman said that Blue Cross does not offer insurance for retiree-only groups.
Genesee County leaders attempted to eliminate health insurance for retirees in December 2020, but retirees won a court order requiring the county to continue offering them health insurance.
So Freeman said the county now is forced to find a new health insurance carrier for retirees who currently are enrolled on Blue Cross. Retirees who receive HAP health insurance are not affected.
The new coverage will take effect sometime before June 1 for all county government retirees who currently receive Blue Cross health insurance.