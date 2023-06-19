 Skip to main content
Southbound I-475 ramp to southbound I-75 closing Monday night

Road construction barrel

The closure is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Southbound I-475 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed tonight for scheduled repairs.

The closure is scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. Monday night through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Drivers will be asked to detour around the area by taking Hill Rd., northbound I-475, and westbound I-69 to southbound I-75.

This is the same project that was postponed last week because of inclement weather. The work is part of an overall investment of $5.2 million to resurface 4.2 miles of I-75 from M-54 to US-23. The work includes joint repairs, shoulder corrugations, and pavement markings. 

