Southbound I-75 lane and ramp closures begin July 10 in Genesee Co.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that southbound I-475 to southbound I-75 will be closed during the overnight periods beginning on July 10.

There will also be overnight closures on July 13 and July 14. The closures will run from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. During this time, southbound I-475 traffic will be detoured via Hill Road, northbound I-475, westbound I-69 and southbound I-75.

Next week, motorists can expect overnight lane and shoulder closures on southbound I-75 from U.S. 23 to Dort Highway to accommodate resurfacing. Lane closures are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. before being lifted at 6 a.m. the following day.

According to MDOT, crews expect to close northbound I-75 for three consecutive days beginning July 24 to allow for resurfacing. During that time, motorists will be detoured to I-475.

The closures are dependent on the weather.

The work is part of a $5.2 million investment to resurface 4.2 miles of I-75 from Dort Highway to U.S. 23. Work will include joint repairs, shoulder corrugations and pavement markings.

