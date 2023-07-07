Southbound I-75 lane and ramp closures begin July 10 in Genesee Co.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that southbound I-475 to southbound I-75 will be closed during the overnight periods beginning on July 10.
There will also be overnight closures on July 13 and July 14. The closures will run from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. During this time, southbound I-475 traffic will be detoured via Hill Road, northbound I-475, westbound I-69 and southbound I-75.
Next week, motorists can expect overnight lane and shoulder closures on southbound I-75 from U.S. 23 to Dort Highway to accommodate resurfacing. Lane closures are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. before being lifted at 6 a.m. the following day.
According to MDOT, crews expect to close northbound I-75 for three consecutive days beginning July 24 to allow for resurfacing. During that time, motorists will be detoured to I-475.
The closures are dependent on the weather.
The work is part of a $5.2 million investment to resurface 4.2 miles of I-75 from Dort Highway to U.S. 23. Work will include joint repairs, shoulder corrugations and pavement markings.