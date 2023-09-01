Special goose hunts planned in Buena Vista's Kueffner Park

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The public is being warned to stay away from Kueffner Park in Buena Vista Township park for the next couple of weekends.
The township is enlisting the help of hunters to cull waterfowl at the park on Towerline Road on Saturdays and Sundays. The park is infested with geese, which have caused a nuisance with the droppings they leave behind
The hunts will take place the next two weekends on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hunters must have a license and receive permission from the township to participate.
People should avoid Kueffner Park during the four hours per day when the hunts take place on Sept. 2, 3, 9 and 10.