...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today, Wednesday May 31th, to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Splash pad closed at Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Township

The splash pad at Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Township is closed permanently.

Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation has permanently closed the splash pad at Creasey Bicentennial Park.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Families looking to beat the heat in Grand Blanc Township will have to look elsewhere.

Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation has permanently closed the splash pad at Creasey Bicentennial Park. No reason was given for the closure.

But the parks and recreation department in Grand Blanc Township says they're in the early planning stages for a replacement splash pad.

The township is pursuing federal funding through Congressman Dan Kildee's office for a new splash pad and other improvements at the park. More details are expected in the future.

