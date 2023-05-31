Splash pad closed at Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Families looking to beat the heat in Grand Blanc Township will have to look elsewhere.
Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation has permanently closed the splash pad at Creasey Bicentennial Park. No reason was given for the closure.
But the parks and recreation department in Grand Blanc Township says they're in the early planning stages for a replacement splash pad.
The township is pursuing federal funding through Congressman Dan Kildee's office for a new splash pad and other improvements at the park. More details are expected in the future.