Sprinkles the dog rescued after 7-hour ordeal in Flushing

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - An injured dog is now safe and on the road to recovery after a seven-hour ordeal around Flushing that ended with fish and hot dogs.
But, rescuing Sprinkles so she could receive treatment for serious injuries was not easy. Hours of running and chasing came down to the irresistible aroma of dinner.
Brianne Byrski was scrolling Facebook on July 26, when she noticed a post from a woman seeking help for an injured dog in her yard. Byrski and her boyfriend headed to Flushing to see if they could help.
"Being a dog lover and a dog rescuer, my boyfriend and I jumped into action and met some of our friends there to track her down," she said.
It was not an easy rescue. Sprinkles led Byrski and her friends on a seven-hour long game of chase through all kinds of weather conditions.
"Thunder, lightning, torrential rain, running through grass, running through weeds, mosquitoes, thick wooded areas," she said.
A golf course in the area loaned Byrski and her friends a golf cart to help them chase after Sprinkles.
"She came out of the woods right in front of the golf cart and she kind of outran the golf cart," she said.
So they changed strategies and set a live trap that included quite the meal of salmon, tuna and hot dogs. It worked overnight and they found Sprinkles inside when they went back to check.
"At 5:30 the next morning, there she was in the trap and she just looked like a scared puppy dog," Byrski said. "There was no growling. There was no barking. She was like, 'I'm safe and now what.'"
Sprinkles appeared to have been attacked by another dog and had wounds on her neck and body. She was taken to Genesee County Animal Control for treatment.
Sprinkles later was transferred to the West Michigan Humane Society for more intensive treatment. Animal advocates hope she will fully recover and find her forever home.