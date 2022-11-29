 Skip to main content
St. Charles man describes how he held home invasion suspect at bay before police arrived

  Updated
  • 0

Neil Woodgate held the suspect at bay until police arrived

ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WJRT) - A St. Charles man is being hailed as a hero after he rushed to home where a man was damaging property and broke into a house.

Around 6:50 a.m. Friday, Saginaw County 911 started getting calls about a disorderly person in St. Charles. Police were not on duty in the town, but two men came to the home and helped prevent a possible tragedy.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the man was jumping on a car, damaging it, and yelling. After making 911 calls, police didn't arrive right away and the woman who owned the vehicle phoned a friend for help.

"My wife gets a call, somebody was breaking into her friend's house," Neil Woodgate said.

He jumped out of bed, grabbed a gun and drove to the woman's home on Sanderson Street in St. Charles. He saw a man break into his friend's home.

"As I am going around the corner, he shoulder-bashes the front door into the house, the door opens and then slams shut," Woodgate said.

The concealed pistol holder was joined by another nearby resident with a gun and went into the home, finding the suspect in the garage.

"We both went around the corner, held the guy up, demanded him to go down, found out that was him, he goes down on the ground, he threaded his hands over his tops of head and held at gunpoint until the sheriff showed up and took over," Woodgate said.

Sheriff's deputies arrived about two minutes later at about 7:53 a.m. The woman and her two children inside the home were not hurt.

The St. Charles Police Department has three officers.

"Unfortunately, we were not in service on Friday morning when the incident occurred," said St. Charles Police Chief Julie Church.

The sheriff's office didn't realize St. Charles police officers were off on Friday, but as soon as there was a call about a home invasion, deputies rushed to the scene.

Investigators say 32-year-old Toddell Boykins appeared to have been under the influence of drugs and has been charged with malicious destruction of property and home invasion. It's not clear why he was in the area.

Church calls Woodgate and the other man heroes.

"He has a CPL, he is trained, he is certified, he is trained in using those things, he cares about the people in the community, and he stepped up when they needed him to come and protect them," she said.

Woodgate works at Thurston Outdoors in St. Charles, which sells guns.

"It was wild, and the good news is I came home, took a shower and punched in for work," Woodgate said.

Boykins remains in jail, being held on two $5,000 bonds.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

