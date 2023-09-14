St. Luke's N.E.W. Life Center holds annual community baby shower

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint area faith-based center is helping mothers in need with its annual community-wide baby shower.

St. Luke's N.E.W. Life Center in Flint gave 78 new and expecting mothers baby clothing, strollers and playpens.

The faith-based environment provides life-skills, education and workplace training through several programs.





Thursday's event was filled with volunteers.

"We had speakers on different topics of baby safety, being safe, sleep, positive parenting and so forth," says volunteer Kay Brisson. "After that they were treated to a box lunch, and they could pick a different item. They got clothes, diapers, all the things you need for babies and they could pick a stroller or a pack n' play or something else that would help them.

The center plans to help out 220 mothers this year alone.