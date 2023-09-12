St. Luke's NEW Life Center hosting a baby shower on Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - St. Luke's NEW Life Center in Flint is hosting a community baby shower on Thursday at 10 a.m.
The baby shower is for new moms in the community who are in need to make sure they aren't overwhelmed when bringing their baby into the world.
The event is welcome to expecting and new moms with babies 6 months old or younger. This is the seventh year for St. Luke's to host the community baby shower.
Moms will receive a "diaper bank" packed with essentials that a baby will need.
