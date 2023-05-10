Stamp Out Hunger food drive coming up this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mail carriers will pick up more than envelopes and packages this weekend.
The 31st annual National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger food drive is happening on Saturday. The event is the largest single day food drive in the U.S. every year.
Residents only have to place nonperishable food items next to their mailbox before their mail carrier comes through on Saturday. Carriers will collect the food donations and bring them to a sorting point.
If it rains Saturday, donations can be left in plastic bags with the top tied shut or placed directly in a mailbox. Residents who use group mailboxes can leave donations in their box.
National Association of Letter Carriers collected 43.1 million pounds of food during the food drive last year. Donations are forwarded to United Way chapters across the U.S., but donations remain in the local community.
Food donations this time of year help nonprofit pantries stock up for growing needs in the summer, when free school lunch programs aren't available and households have to provide additional meals for children.