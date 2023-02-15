STARS unveils several new buses at Potter Street Station

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services unveiled several new buses during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Potter Street Station in Saginaw on Wednesday.
The funding for the new buses came from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bus and Bus Facilities Program. The investment comes in addition to a $4 million grant that will allow STARS to replace 18 buses.
STARS' new transit buses include high definition security cameras, automatic wheelchair restraints and air cleaning systems.
Congressman Dan Kildee said that the investment will help STARS improve transportation safety and efficiency for mid-Michigan residents.
"When someone uses public transportation, they're going to be in a safe vehicle that’s clean, that has clean air," said Kildee. "Saginaw deserves the best, that's why we’re going to have brand new buses for the people of Saginaw."
STARS hopes to replace up to 33 buses by 2026.