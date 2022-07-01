State budget includes $10 million for a over dozen Flint-area programs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state budget deal announced early Friday includes $10 million for a variety of community programs in the Flint area.
Democrat State Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint helped secure funding for more than a dozen organizations and initiatives in the budget, which now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.
“From youth programming to health care to food donation centers, Flint is proud to have a family of service-based organizations that lift our community up," Ananich said. "One of the great responsibilities and honors of being their senator is to deliver on funding to support these organizations that perform critical services for our young, elderly, sick and vulnerable.”
Funding in the state budget includes the following:
- $3 million for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative through the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Funding will provide equipment, personnel and training focused on reducing shootings and homicides.
- $2.5 million for Insight to redevelop the former General Motors headquarters into an in-patient behavioral health facility.
- $1.5 million for the Hamilton Community Health Network to increase access to health care for the underserved in the greater Flint area.
- $1 million for Educare Flint to continue providing no-cost, full-day, year-long early education to Flint children from birth to age 5.
- $500,000 for Berston Field House to continue providing recreational, educational and civic engagement opportunities for youth and adults.
- $500,000 for the Ennis Center to support work with abused or neglected children, foster care placement and locating adoptive families, and guidance for troubled teens.
- $500,000 for the Flint Children’s Museum to help pay for building developments.
- $500,000 for the St. Mark Community Outreach Center to support suicide awareness and youth and community outreach programs.
- $500,000 for the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village to develop a new facility that will offer year-round athletic programming to youth of all ages and abilities.
- $250,000 for the Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education program in the Genesee County Jail, which offers GED, skilled trade and college-level courses for inmates.
“The vision of changing county jails throughout Michigan from incarceration to education is part of meeting the public’s demand for police evolution,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
- $250,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint to pay for building and infrastructure improvements.
- $250,000 for Crossover Outreach to establish a new facility designed to provide food, personal items, household items, clothes, cleaning supplies and more.
- $150,000 for the Martus-Luna Food Pantry in Flint to support continued operations.