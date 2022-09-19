State orders Lockhart to stop using tunnels for wastewater disposal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is ordering Flint's Lockhart Chemical Company to immediately stop using defective wastewater and stormwater systems.

Instead of using underground pipes, the company located on James P. Cole Boulevard along the Flint River will have to take wastewater elsewhere by truck.

The order from the state came after an underground leak caused tens of thousands of gallons of an oily substance to spill into the Flint River back in June. The spill stretched out 20 miles downriver and even caused the cancellation of Flint's traditional river float.

"Businesses that neglect their responsibilities put people at risk. And we simply cannot stand for that type of disregard," said Nessel on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's investigation found that Lockhart's wastewater disposal tunnels were faulty. They leaked into the soil, then into the sewers and from there to the river.

Effective Monday, the company must stop using those tunnels. Instead, it must call in trucks to pump out their waste and take it off site for disposal or treatment.

It also has to repair and treat its tunnels to prevent any future leaks -- all at the company's expense.

"Lockhart was given multiple opportunities to correct these problems at their facility and they simply refused," said Nessel.

Her order shows EGLE's communications with the plant date as far back as 2019, when they sent a violation notice for water quality.

Even after the spill, Nessel's order shows that Lockhart "disputed" EGLE's findings and insisted its tunnels were "structurally sound."

Now, EGLE's giving them an order they can't ignore- with the requirement of daily photographic proof that they're working to fix their problems.

Prosecutor David Leyton called it a "win" for Flint.

"The victims of environmental crimes are often those who live in the cities. Who have difficulties for one reason or another. Who live in poverty and for one reason or another can't fight back," said Leyton.

Lockhart must also submit multiple plans and schedules for repairs to EGLE within ten days. Failure to comply with the new order could result in fines of up to $25,000 a day.

The Genesee County Health Department still has a no-contact order in place for the Flint River between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.