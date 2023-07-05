State park campground reservations becoming more difficult after the pandemic

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Many in Mid-Michigan are unpacking after spending the holiday weekend camping with friends and family. But if you're planning a stay in the Great Outdoors, booking a camp site might be the biggest challenge of the entire trip.
Lonney Jarnigan has been coming to Holly Recreation Area for well over 20 years. He says that ever since the pandemic, it has become a lot more difficult to schedule his yearly vacation.
"You can get time during the week when people are working or whatever," said Jarnigan. "Then you can probably get a decent spot, but weekends like this, you have to be on it six months ahead of time."
The Department of Natural Resources allows campers to reserve their spots up to six months in advance. Jarnigan says you only used to have to do that for holiday weekends, like the 4th of July, but now it is every weekend during the summer.
"You've got to be six months [ahead]," said Jarnigan. "If you're past that six month time, then the chances of you getting a good spot is slim to none."
Ongoing renovations, while good for the future of the parks, are also creating some of the headaches. Large sections of several state parks are closed off , and the DNR says they have only begun construction on just 8% of projects paid for by ARPA funds.
Plus, Jarnigan says many people are overbooking themselves in hopes of securing a prime campsite, and canceling at the last minute.
"Luckily the parks are seeing it and starting to charge extra for cancelling, but it's tough," said Jarnigan.
ABC12 reached out to the DNR for comment, but they could not be reached at this time.