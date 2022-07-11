 Skip to main content
State Police ramp up commercial truck inspections for 'Operation Safe Driver Week'

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden administration to unveil Trucking Action Plan Thursday amidst labor shortages

Semi trucks and traffic on a highway. 

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are cracking down on commercial motor vehicle drivers who break the law. 

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is ramping up inspections as part of an effort for Operation Safe Driver Week. 

MSP said motor carrier officers this week will be looking for drivers who speed, follow too closely, improperly change lanes, drive recklessly, and text or use their phones with their hands while driving. Inspectors will also be looking for alcohol and/or drug impairment. 

The Operation Safe Driver program was created in 2007 to reduce the number of deaths and injuries resulting from crashes involving large trucks, motorcoaches, and passenger vehicles.

