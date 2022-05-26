State troopers in mid-Michigan now wearing body cameras

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The next time Michiganders are stopped by a Michigan State Police trooper, they will most likely be on camera as they are now wearing body cameras.
Police body cameras have been around for awhile, many departments have them, but now one the largest law enforcement agencies in the state is getting them.
It's costly, but its latest effort by the department to become more transparent.
"You should expect to be recorded on body worn cameras if you are stopped by anybody in the 3rd district as of today," says Michigan State Police Lieutenant Kim Vetter.
The cameras are now being worn by Michigan State Police detective sergeants and troopers in the 3rd district, which makes up a good portion of mid-Michigan.
"So anytime that we are interacting with the public, its the expectation that the trooper will have their body worn camera activated," says Vetter.
"Once I put it on and started using it, getting more comfortable with it, I don't even notice it at this point," saystTrooper Rashaad Cormier, who is based here at the Tri-Cities post near Freeland.
He has been using this one for a few weeks.
"You can manually activate it by hitting the record button in the car, you also have another button here, and if you use your lights, at any point and time, it will turn all of it on," he says.
He says so far, the extra piece of equipment hasn't been a problem.
"I love them, it helps me out quite a bit with report writing. If I am on a call or complaint I can record and once I am done, I can review everything on my phone as opposed to my computer or going back to the post," says Cormier.
Vetter says funding for the cameras came from the state budget and a federal grant, close to $6 million in all.
While the state police have had dash cameras for years, the goal is to bring even more transparency to the activities of the department.
"Hopefully this will help us gain trust and maintain accountability with the public." says Vetter.
The Michigan State Police will have 1,700 body cameras operating across the state by the end of the year.