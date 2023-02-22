 Skip to main content
Stray dog on the run for weeks in Tuscola County captured before storm

  • Updated
  • 0

They wanted to find the dog before the big storm hit

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A winter storm can be tough on pets when they are left outside.

That's why animal control workers in Tuscola County were in a race to capture a stray dog that's been roaming around the county for weeks. They got her just before the storm hit.

Tuscola County Animal Control had been getting reports about the dog since Feb. 3. Sightings were reported in Fairgrove, Caro and Mayville.

Each time officers approached, the dog would run off -- until Monday.

"Here is the officer of the month. Here he is, Anthony Trevino," said Judy Dillon, in a moment captured on cell phone video.

Photos of the canine have been taken over the past two and a half weeks.

"Somebody spotted her outside the Munger area, into the Reese area, running loose," said Trevino, an officer with the Tuscola County Animal Care facility.

But the stray and apparently abandoned dog couldn't be captured. Animal control officers would approach her in vehicles, trying to entice her with some food.

"If you stepped out, she was on the run," Trevino said.

He said a South Lyon Animal Rescue group donated some cameras to help track the wandering dog. Cages were put in areas she frequented.

One cage was put in what is called safe mode, so it wouldn't close on her but it would build trust. Finally, the dog was trapped in a cage on Monday near Reese.

"I was able to watch it live on video. It was pretty exciting situation to watch," Trevino said.

The dog that was so elusive and not so trusting doesn't seem to be that way now.

"I know we had this big storm coming up now, and I just did not want to see her go through another storm like this," Trevino said.

By the number of sightings and where they happened, Trevino estimates the dog was really hoofing it.

"She had to put on a good, at least 100 miles on her journey," he said.

The reason he might just be animal control officer of the month is because he's been working like a dog.

"It definitely became a personal thing, a lot of lack of sleep watching cameras and everything else," Trevino said.

He believes the dog is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, pit bull mix. Animal control officers named her Wanda the Wanderer. They will give her some medical attention and try to find a new home for her.

Trevino also credits Marianne Daily, Judy Dillon and Bry Galganski for playing big parts in helping get the dog to safety.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

