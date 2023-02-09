Study: Black home ownership rates in Flint improved slightly since 2010

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 50 years ago, the city of Flint led the fight for for fair housing.
After days of protest and a sit-in at City Hall, Flint became the first city in the nation to pass a fair housing ordinance prohibiting discrimination. A new study reveals African-American home ownership has not improved much since then.
There remains a wide gap in home ownership between Black and White homeowners.
Shadi Bushra is a data analyst working for Today's Homeowner. He analyzed 10 years of housing data from the Census Bureau.
"There still seems to be this idea that it is OK to not sell to black perspective homeowners," said Bushara.
According to his data, the gap between Black and White homeownership rates was 27 percentage points 60 years ago. In the first half of 2022, Bushra said the gap widened to 29 percentage points.
He believes there is a combination of factors contributing the the stagnant Black home ownership rates.
"The migration rate, people going in and out of the city again broken down by race," Bushara said.
Unemployment also plays a role.
"But what we found overall -- and I see no reason why it wouldn't be true for Flint -- when there is a major economic event, whether it is the Great Recession or a pandemic, Black homeownership falls off a cliff," said Bushra.
The data reflecting the 10-year period between 2010 and 2020 shows a slight improvement in black homeownership in Flint.
The gap is -14.8% down from -17% in 2010. The Black home ownership rate in Flint is nearly 50% -- up 1.3% since 2010.
