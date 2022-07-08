Study to determine whether historic Saginaw train station can be reused

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A historic building in Saginaw could get fresh life if it can pass a test.
The STARS bus system serving the Saginaw area has placed the Potter Street Train Station off M-13 at the top of its list to potentially become a new hub.
Historians say the dilapidated train station once was a symbol of Saginaw's wealth and growing industry, but that all changed when freeways arrived. Rail traffic dwindled until the station closed in the 1980s.
The building was partially destroyed by a fire in the 1990s, but one historian said that shouldn't stop developers.
"There are buildings in far worse states than Potter Street, which have been rehabilitated, so I'm fairly confident we'll get a positive response," said STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffen. "There's a bunch of people in the city just itching to see something finally happen with this facility."
A feasibility study is underway, which could take a year to complete. Other sites in consideration for the new STARS hub are the Civitan Community Center and empty lots near Potter Street.