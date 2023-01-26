Supreme Court allows Genesee County board to fill vacant seat

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Board of Commissioners will be allowed to fill a vacancy without a special election after all.

A day after the Michigan Court of Appeals halted the process of filling the District 4 seat, the Michigan Supreme Court overruled and allowed the process to continue.

Domonique Clemons resigned from representing District 4 on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 6, when he was appointed to the county clerk position.

Amy Miller, who previously ran for the District 4 commissioner seat, filed a lawsuit to stop the board from appointing a new member. She claimed board members waited too long to make an appointment.

Michigan law requires county boards to fill a vacancy within 30 days or schedule a special election. Miller's lawsuit, filed by Hemlock attorney Phil Ellison, says the Genesee County board hadn't filled the position in 50 days as of this week.

The Michigan Court of Appeals agreed and granted an injunction Wednesday that stopped the Genesee County board from moving forward with the process of making an appointment.

However, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Clemons actually resigned from serving two different Genesee County board terms in December -- the previous term ending Dec. 31, 2022, and a new term that started Jan. 1, 2023.

"Three judges on the court of appeals agreed with our reading of the law and an unknown number of justices on the Michigan Supreme Court agreed with the county's reading of the law," Ellison said. "It was a close and tough legal question."

The Genesee County board still had five days to appoint a new member to fill Clemons' seat on Thursday before reaching the 30-day deadline.

Commissioners interviewed applicants for the position on Jan. 18 and they planned to vote on appointing a new county board member on Wednesday. That vote can go forward after Thursday's Supreme Court ruling.