Suspicious backpack leads to evacuation at Linden's polling location

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Concerns about a suspicious backpack led to an evacuation of Linden's lone polling location on Election Day.
The Linden Police Department says someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. to report finding the backpack at Faith Baptist Church, which the city uses as its voting location.
Police were concerned that the backpack may contain an explosive device and ordered everyone out of the building. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad and Genesee County Sheriff's Office bomb sniffing dogs responded to the church.
The FBI also took part in the investigation.
Voters and poll workers were redirected to Linden City Hall while the evacuation order was in place. The city clerk's office set up a temporary polling location while law enforcement officials investigated the backpack.
Michigan State Police deployed a robot, which searched the bag and determined that its contents were not harmful. Investigators still conducted a thorough search of the church and found no other suspicious items.
Linden police and the FBI agents interviewed the owner of the backpack and determined that they innocently left it in the church. Voters and poll workers were allowed back into the church Tuesday evening.