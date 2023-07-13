Swartz Creek woman suing Cedar Point after suffering brain injury

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A Swartz Creek woman who sustained a traumatic brain injury while standing in line for a roller coaster at Cedar Point is suing the amusement park's parent company.

The lawsuit alleges Rachel Hawes became permanently disabled and will no longer be able to work after she was struck by a piece of metal that fell off the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster while waiting in line in 2021.

The suit says she racked up to $2 million in medical bills and further expenses are expected to reach $10 million.

Hawes was hospitalized in critical condition for more than a week after the incident on Aug. 15, 2021. Investigators from the Ohio Department of Agriculture say a piece of metal dislodged and hit her in the head.

Officials say the L-shaped piece of metal was about the size of an adult hand.

Regulators compiled a 620-page report on the incident, but investigators never determined where the metal came from or how it became dislodged when Hawes suffered her injury.

Top Thrill Dragster closed after the incident and has not carried any riders since. Cedar Point is planning to reconfigure the ride and reopen in it 2024 with a new look.

Top Thrill Dragster saw more than 18 million riders in nearly 20 years of service beginning in 2003. At 420 feet high, it's the second highest coaster in the world.