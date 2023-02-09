Syrian-American doctor wants sanctions lifted after earthquake

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - For Dr. Fawad Haddad who has been living in Grand Blanc over almost three decades, the devastating 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria hits close to his heart.
"I know people from my own cities being died and it's very heartbreaking to us as a Syrian community," said Haddad.
There has been outpouring support of relief efforts in Turkey, but Syria has not seen the same reaction.
"The difference between Syria and Turkey, Turkey does not have a sanction, so they get the aids they need, the gas, oil, everything."
Now, there are obstacles for Syrian-Americans like Dr. Haddad who are trying everything in their power to help Syrians back home in a crucial time.
"We are trying to send here through our communities through churches and many of the organizations, good charitable organizations to send some food, some clothes, but the sanction did not let us send crucial medicine we need to send back home."
The aftermath continues to remind Dr. Haddad why he is a strong advocator of the sanctions being lifted.
"I have many friends who lost their houses, lost their properties, and I have known people who are dead now."
Dr. Haddad says even a temporary lift would help Syrians with their important needs.
"Mainly the gas, the oil, the electricity, the heavy equipment, and wiring the money to people need it in Syria."
For now, Dr. Haddad can only send relief with a virtual message.
"We're doing our best here, but that's enough unless the sanction being lifted."