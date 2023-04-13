'Take Back the Night' event held to honor sexual assault survivors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – University of Michigan-Flint honored sexual assault survivors last night at an event called 'Take Back the Night.'
In collaboration with Mott College, Kettering University and the Greater Flint YWCA the event included a march, rally and vigil of remembrance.
This event coincided with April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Samara Hough Director U of M Flint Center for Gender and Sexuality said that the event acted as a chance for survivors to feel heard and supported.
"This is an opportunity for survivors and supporters of survivors to collectively heal to share their stories to encourage each other,” said Hough.
Take Back the Night began in the 1960s in Belgium and England as women protested being unable to walk alone at night, now it's a worldwide event.