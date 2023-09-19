 Skip to main content
Tanker rollover on U.S. 23 causing traffic backup near Fenton

Northbound U.S. 23 closed for crash north of Fenton

Traffic was backed up on northbound U.S. 23 into the Fenton area after a crash near Grand Blanc Road in Mundy Township.

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A tanker rollover on U.S. 23 was causing major traffic backups in the Fenton area Tuesday morning.

The crash happened early Tuesday on the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 near Center Road in Livingston County's Tyrone Township. That is located a couple miles south of the Fenton city limits.

The Fenton Fire Department says the tanker does not present "an immediate threat to anyone in the area." There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.


Emergency crews had one lane open for northbound traffic around 8:30 a.m., but both northbound lanes likely will be closed for a significant amount of time so a wrecker and tip the tanker back onto its wheels.

