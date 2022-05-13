Tanker spills 12,000 gallons of milk after rollover crash in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A tanker spilled 12,000 gallons of milk after crashing into a car and overturning on M-81 in Tuscola County on Friday morning.
Police say the 64-year-old tanker driver from Harbor Beach just left Rathmourne Dairy in Cass City with the load of milk.
The truck was driving west on M-81 near Graf Road around 7:30 a.m., when the driver went off the right side shoulder to avoid a a 2011 Lincoln SUV waiting to make a left turn.
The tanker truck clipped the SUV, went off the road, came back on the pavement and rolled onto its side, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office. Nearly all 12,000 gallons of milk leaked from the tanker.
The 64-year-old tanker driver sustained a minor injury while the 59-year-old woman from Caro driving the Lincoln SUV was not injured. Investigators say both people were wearing seat belts.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash.