Teenage boys injured by oil tank explosion in Birch Run

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Three teenage boys were treated and released for injuries sustained in an oil tank explosion outside a school in Birch Run.
The boys ages 13, 14 and 15 were playing near two crude oil tanks behind Marshall Green Middle School in the 11000 block of Maple Road on June 23, according to information released by Michigan State Police on Thursday.
Investigators say the boys lit leaves on fire and dropped them into one of the tanks, which caused a flash fire. Both tanks ruptured and leaked crude oil after the incident.
All three boys were treated and released at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Bailer Oil Co., which leases property from Birch Run Community Schools, fixed the ruptured oil tanks and cleaned up the spill.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.