Teenagers airlifted from scene of crash near Owosso

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two teenagers were airlifted from the scene of a serious crash near Owosso on Friday.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the teens, who weren't identified, were heading west on Mason Road, when the driver lost control near Cleveland Avenue in Owosso Township.
Their Chevrolet Equinox went off the road and slammed head-on into a tree.
Both teens were pinned in the vehicle, so the Owosso Township Fire Department cut them free with hydraulic rescue tools. A FlightCare helicopter airlifted both from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The sheriff's office believes the driver was speeding when the crash happened. Investigators will continue looking into what caused the crash.