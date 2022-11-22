The Barn in Fenton hosting annual Thanksgiving dinner

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Barn sports bar in Fenton is preparing for its eighth annual Thanksgiving community lunch.
Over the years, the restaurant has provided free food to the community on Thanksgiving morning. The business says it is still accepting donations until the end of business hours Wednesday.
Volunteers there say it is a event they look forward to every year. The free Thanksgiving luncheon is geared toward people who don't have family or friends to visit on the holiday, but everyone is invited.
Click here to volunteer at the event or offer to provide food.