 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Barn in Fenton hosting annual Thanksgiving dinner

  • Updated
  • 0

The community once again is invited to The Barn sports bar in Fenton for a free dinner on Thanksgiving.

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Barn sports bar in Fenton is preparing for its eighth annual Thanksgiving community lunch.

Over the years, the restaurant has provided free food to the community on Thanksgiving morning. The business says it is still accepting donations until the end of business hours Wednesday.

Volunteers there say it is a event they look forward to every year. The free Thanksgiving luncheon is geared toward people who don't have family or friends to visit on the holiday, but everyone is invited.

Click here to volunteer at the event or offer to provide food.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you