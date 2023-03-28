FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The city of Flint’s Chief Financial Officer is resigning.
Rob Widigan will step aside from his role on April 6 after being a part of the administration since 2021.
In his resignation letter to Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Widigan shared that he has done his part in the administration.
“I leave knowing that the City of Flint is on a corrective course to financial stability, which we have established together,” Widigan. “I am confident that your administration will maintain the positive momentum and continued growth we have experienced as we progressed from crisis to recovery.”
Mayor Neeley thanked Widigan and wished him the best in his new position.
“I’m confident that we will continue to attract top talent, based on the foundation of success laid by our current and former staff,” said Neeley.