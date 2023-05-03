The Disability Network showcases artwork created by clients

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint-area nonprofit group is celebrating the community's artists.
The Disability Network held an art reception on Wednesday to showcase how people with disabilities are expressing themselves creatively. The nonprofit offers four art class sessions a year with six classes in each session.
The Flint Institute of Arts provides the classroom. Students work on mixed media, including oil paint, clay, water colors and acrylic paint.
"Sometimes I get frustrated, but then Tara helps me out," said Briahna Gatica. "Tara and all the other people, they encourage me and I just love it."
Health and Recreation Specialist Tara Holliman said she enjoys watching people be able to create.
"I love art. I love being a creative spirit. So, being able to ignite that in someone else and see them feel like I can do something great, I can create," she said.
Click here for more information about The Disability Network's Connect program and how to register for classes.