 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 30s will
result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland,
Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

The Disability Network showcases artwork created by clients

  • Updated
  • 0

The Disability Network held an art reception Wednesday showcasing how people with disabilities are expressing themselves creatively.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint-area nonprofit group is celebrating the community's artists.

The Disability Network held an art reception on Wednesday to showcase how people with disabilities are expressing themselves creatively. The nonprofit offers four art class sessions a year with six classes in each session.

The Flint Institute of Arts provides the classroom. Students work on mixed media, including oil paint, clay, water colors and acrylic paint.

"Sometimes I get frustrated, but then Tara helps me out," said Briahna Gatica. "Tara and all the other people, they encourage me and I just love it."

Health and Recreation Specialist Tara Holliman said she enjoys watching people be able to create.

"I love art. I love being a creative spirit. So, being able to ignite that in someone else and see them feel like I can do something great, I can create," she said.

Click here for more information about The Disability Network's Connect program and how to register for classes.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you