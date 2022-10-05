The Disability Network welcomes golden retriever to help young people

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Onyx is the newest staff member at Genesee County nonprofit The Disability Network.
The golden retriever's main job will be helping young people with disabilities. He's a "facility dog," meaning he's trained to help more than one person in places like schools or hospitals.
Onyx is 2 years old and was trained in Grand Rapids by Paws with a Cause. He received the name Onyx was because of his black nose.
He'll work at The Disability Network office, but he'll also visit several Genesee County high schools. At night and on weekends, Onyx lives with youth program lead Meghan Slaght and her family.
"So far I have been in the schools for a month and a half now and he's been getting to know those students very well," she said. "We did have a student that had a bad day on Monday and Onyx went right to him, put his body into him and made the student feel comfortable that the student was able to get back into the classroom. And that' Onyx's job."
The Disability Network is excited to see the effect Onyx will make in the community.