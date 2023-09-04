The Flint Fire Department unveiled a new fire truck last week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department has a new tool in its firefighting arsenal.
On Friday, the Flint Fire Department ripped the plastic off a brand-new fire truck.
The oldest truck at the department is 25 years old and has been driven more than 175,000 miles. Once the new truck goes into service, an older one will retire from service.
Earlier this year, the Flint City Council approved more than $1 million in funds to update the fire department's fleet.
"Sometimes we have even had to idle stations because we don't have enough trucks or the trucks are unrepairable," says the Interim Chief of the Flint Fire Department, Theron Wiggins. "Thank God we have a brand new fire truck."
The new truck's ladder is 75 feet long. It's also equipped with a water pump and a storage area for equipment.
It is a life-saving piece of equipment that Chief Wiggins says will add some insurance for the community.
"We will be able to supply our people with reliable equipment for the citizens of Flint," says Chief Wiggins. "Assured that when they are called to the scene, they can get there rapidly and take care of the citizen's needs."
The new fire truck costs about $750,000. Chief Wiggins says that they have a rescue squad coming, and they will be getting another pumper truck in the next couple of weeks.